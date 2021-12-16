Left Menu

Flipkart CEO meets Jagan, assures support to farmers, skilling programmes

Amaravati, Dec 16 PTI A delegation of e-commerce giant Flipkart led by its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy on Thursday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed issues related to investment and business opportunities in the state.During the meeting Reddy appealed to the Flipkart delegation to help farmers get better price for their crops and also in making better technology available for the farmers, an official release said.Responding to the CMs request, Krishnamurthy said they will take appropriate steps to procure products from farmers for their commodities business as it will benefit both the parties.

A delegation of e-commerce giant Flipkart led by its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy on Thursday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed issues related to investment and business opportunities in the state.

During the meeting Reddy appealed to the Flipkart delegation to help farmers get a better price for their crops and also in making better technology available for the farmers, an official release said.

Responding to the CM's request, Krishnamurthy said they will take appropriate steps to procure products from farmers for their commodities business as it will benefit both parties. The Flipkart official further said the company would do its best in providing better technology to the farmers. The Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam is a good platform for IT and e-commerce investments in the state and invited Flipkart to invest in the city. He said the state government is setting up a High-End Skill University in Visakhapatnam to enhance the skills of the youth and asked Flipkart to become partners in it.

Responding positively to the proposals, the Flipkart CEO said his company has activities in Vishakapatnam and added that they would invest more in the city.

Krishnamurthy said that they would partner with the state government in Skill Development activities and added that those programs will start from next year. The Chief Minister also urged the delegation to help in the increase of export business of fisheries to foreign countries, for which Krishnamurthy said their partner Walmart has been buying and exporting seafood products from the state and assured that they would increase the business.

