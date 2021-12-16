This is not just an MIS portal, it is a 'Vikas Portal' of India, Giriraj Singh says

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh today launched MIS (Management Information System) portal for rankings of States/UTs in Land Acquisition Projects under RFCTLARR Act, 2013. (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013). On the occasion, Union Minister also announced that as per the ranking and performance, the top 3 States and top 3 districts will be awarded.

Calling it a 'Vikas Portal', Shri Giriraj Singh said that this MIS portal will not show only data and figures but it will show the speed of the development in the country. He said that this portal is a result of the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to give impetus to the government's Gati Shakti Mission.

Expressing concern over the delayed implementation of the projects in the country, the Minister said that delay in completion of projects increases the project cost and hampers the speed of development. The Minister also said that because of the ranking available to all the States, it will be easier for them to monitor the progress of the developmental projects. Due to this, the speed of the projects will increase and the officials who are doing good work will get motivation.

The Department of Land Resources developed this MIS portal to capture information on various parameters of land acquisition, required for ranking of the State/UTs, which is a software-driven program to submit information by respective State/UTs on land acquisition for developmental projects. The portal is developed in house by the NIC team of the department with zero cost. The link to the portal is larr.dolr.gov.in

In the first phase, land acquisition under RFCTLARR Act, 2013 undertaken from 01.01.2014 onwards will be covered for ranking purposes and this will be a continuous process. The suggestions/inputs received from the States/UTs have been considered and incorporated in the parameters for rankings. Each State/UT will get marks out of a total of 140 marks. There is also the provision of the negative marking for delaying implementation.

Union Minister for State for Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also motivated the States to give their best for the time-bound implementation of the land acquisition projects and contribute to the development of India.

The Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Shri Ajay Tirkey said that the portal will provide healthy competition to the States/UTs. He said that the States/UTs can share data and figures on the portal and rakings will be developed based on the data shared by the respective States/UTs. The entire ranking process is on auto mode and there will be no interference of the department in the raking process. The Secretary also said that the portal will work as a comprehensive database for the various departments.

Shri Hukum Chand Meena, Additional Secretary, DoLR gave a presentation on various parameters and criteria for the ranking process. Shri Sonmani Borah, Joint Secretary, DoLR, Shri Uma Kant, Joint Secretary, DoLR, Senior officers of the NIC and officers of various State Governments attended the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)