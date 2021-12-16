Farmers briefly disrupt traffic at Noida-Delhi border
A group of farmers protesting against the local authority here staged a demonstration at the Chilla border on Thursday, briefly disrupting traffic movement on the Delhi-Noida route, officials said.
The Noida Traffic Police said the disruption, which started in the afternoon, was brief and normal traffic resumed along the route before evening.
The farmers were protesting against the Noida Authority over a host of issues, including their demand for increased compensation for their land acquired by the state government in the past.
The protesters, including women, were led by the local Bharatiya Kisan Parishad under the leadership of Sukhweer Pehelwan alias Sukhweer Khalifa, police officials said. “The protesters had staged a demonstration at the Chilla border, disrupting vehicular movement between Delhi and Noida. However, the disruption was brief and the protesters cleared off the site before evening,” a traffic police official said.
Normal traffic movement was soon resumed on the stretch, the official added.
