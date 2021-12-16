MP: 18-month-old girl falls in borewell; rescue operation on

District and Army authorities launched an operation to rescue a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in a village near here in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 3 pm when the girl, Divyanshi, while playing in her father's agriculture field, fell into the open borewell in Doni village, about 32 km from Chattarpur district headquarters, Lugasi police post in-charge Atul Jha said.

The toddler got stuck at the depth of 15-20 feet, he said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of local officials and police personnel, and an Army team also reached the spot from Naugaon tehsil of the district to assist in efforts to save the girl, Jha said.

A parallel pit was being dug to rescue the child who is also being supplied oxygen in the borewell, the official said.

Tehsildar Sunita Sahani and Naugaon police station in-charge Deepak Yadav were camping at the site to oversee the rescue operation.

