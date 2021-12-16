Left Menu

One more Omicron case in Gujarat, total rises to five

A woman tested positive for Omicron in Gujarat on Thursday taking the total number of cases of new COVID-19 variant in the state to five, officials said.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:46 IST
One more Omicron case in Gujarat, total rises to five
Manoj Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Gujarat (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman tested positive for Omicron in Gujarat on Thursday taking the total number of cases of new COVID-19 variant in the state to five, officials said. The new case has been reported from Vijapur municipality in Mehsana district of north Gujarat, state Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said.

He said the woman who has been found affected with the new variant had come in contact with a man who had returned from Zimbabwe. On December 10, two persons had tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant in the state. The infected persons had came in contact with a passenger who returned from Zimbabwe.

The nummber of Omicron variant cases in Delhi has gone up to 10 with two new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021