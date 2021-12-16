LJD urges central govt to take steps to address price rise woes

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Thursday urged the central government to take steps to address the issue of rising prices, saying people are facing hardships due to the current situation.

The party is also discussing with its state units on launching a nationwide agitation against the ''runaway inflation'' and policies of the government, according to a statement issued by its National General Secretary Javed Raza and Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyam Kumar.

Prices of edible oil and crude oil, among other commodities, as well as wholesale price inflation have gone up, burdening the people, the statement said.

Unless measures are taken to address the situation, LJD said it would even hit the streets against the ''runaway inflation''.

