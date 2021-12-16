Left Menu

Chilla carriageway on Delhi-Noida briefly shut as villagers protest new map policy

Farmers from Noida on Thursday protested at Sector 14A over their long-pending demands from the Noida Authority that includes the scrapping of the implementation of new map policy in the rural area.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:26 IST
Chilla carriageway on Delhi-Noida briefly shut as villagers protest new map policy
Farmers protest in Noida, demand stopping of new map policy in rural areas (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers from Noida on Thursday protested at Sector 14A over their long-pending demands from the Noida Authority that includes the scrapping of the implementation of new map policy in the rural area. The protestors wanted to gherao the residence of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, however, the Delhi Police prevented them from doing so.

An ambulance was held due to the protest and Police had to disperse the crowd to enable it to pass through. Traffic Police also briefly shut down one carriageway at Chilla border due to the protest.

"Traffic Alert Chilla Border is closed in the carriageway from Delhi to Noida as Noida Police has put iron barricades due to protest. Traffic will remain heavy On Noida Link Road. Commuters are advised to take an alternate route via National Highway No.24 or DND or New Ashok Nagar," tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police. Among the demands of the farmers include allotment of 10 per cent plots in the urban area of Noida and 64 per cent extra compensation for their land that was acquired by the authorities for the development of 1,000 square metres residential plot and changes in building regulations in villages among others.

They are also demanding the scrapping of the implementation of a new map policy in the rural areas stating that it would make their livelihood difficult amid the new construction activities in the village. The farmers' demands also include the registration of homes in the rural areas in their names which at present is in the name of the Authority.

The farmers have also demanded to allow them to start commercial activities in their own residence. Notably, the farmers have been protesting for more than 100 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021