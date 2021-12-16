Karnataka assembly moves Censure motion against burning of Kannada flag in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

A Censure motion was moved on Thursday on the floor of the house in Belagavi assembly winter session against the setting on fire of the Kannada flag reportedly by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra's Kolhapur and action was demanded from the state government. The motion was moved by Janata Dal (Secular) MLA K Annandani and supported by other MLAs including Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah.

Replying to the matter raised by Annadani, Revenue minister R Ashok said such incidents hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. "It is our responsibility to protect land, water and language of our state irrespective of any government. Shiva Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti are causing trouble again and again in the border areas," he said.

"We will send the censure motion moved by the member of the house. Our government will speak to Maharashtra government and the concerned minister and make sure that such incidents do not occur again," Ashoka said. On Tuesday, a few people suspected to be Shiv Sena and MES workers allegedly burnt a Kannada flag in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, according to pro-Kannada protestors.

They did so in support of their demand to merge Belgaum with Maharashtra. They were protesting against Karnataka government for their stand. (ANI)

