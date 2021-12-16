Left Menu

4 Rajdhani Express trains now operating with Tejas rakes

Indian Railways has started to run four Rajdhani Express trains with new and upgraded Tejas Rakes for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:57 IST
Indian Railways has started to run four Rajdhani Express trains with new and upgraded Tejas Rakes. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Railways has started to run four Rajdhani Express trains with new and upgraded Tejas Rakes for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers. The four routes on which these trains are being run with Tejas Sleeper coaches are Agartala to Anand Vihar, Mumbai to New Delhi, Mumbai to Nizamuddin and Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi, the Ministry of Railways said.

The first Rajdhani upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July 2021 by Western Railway on the Delhi-Mumbai route. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for the long-distance journey is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways. (ANI)

