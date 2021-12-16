Left Menu

Karnataka reports 303 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka reported 303 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:08 IST
Karnataka reports 303 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka reported 303 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.23 per cent. With this, the total case count in the state has gone up to 30,01,554.

During the last 24 hours, 322 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,56,088. 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total death in the state due to COVID-19 to 38,279.

There are currently 7,158 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

