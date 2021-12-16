Left Menu

Govt approves setting up of largest nuclear power generating site in Maharashtra, says Jitendra Singh

The Government has accorded approval for setting up the largest nuclear power generating site at Jaitapur in Maharashtra with a total capacity of 9,900 MW, informed Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:10 IST
Govt approves setting up of largest nuclear power generating site in Maharashtra, says Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government has accorded approval for setting up the largest nuclear power generating site at Jaitapur in Maharashtra with a total capacity of 9,900 MW, informed Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Singh informed that the project is proposed to be set up at the Jaitapur site in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and presently, techno-commercial discussions to arrive at the project proposal with France are in progress.

"The present installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 6,780 MW and the share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in the country is about 3.1 per cent in the year 2020-21," he said. Further, the minister said that Nuclear power is clean and environment friendly, apart from having a huge potential to ensure the country's long term energy security on a sustainable basis.

"Nuclear power plants have so far generated about 755 billion units of electricity saving about 650 million tons of CO2 emission," he added. Singh said that the net-zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of various clean energy sources including nuclear power.

The present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW is planned to be increased to 22,480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021