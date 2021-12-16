RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expresses gratitude to soldiers, ex-servicemen on 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards all soldiers and ex-servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas. Bhagwat arrived at Kangra Airport today for a five-day visit to Kangra and Dharamshala.

Speaking to ANI, the RSS chief said, "I bow to all soldiers and ex-servicemen on the occasion of Vijay Diwas." Bhagwat is also scheduled to address ex-servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces in Dharamshala on December 18.

On December 19, he will address the RSS workers in Kangra. Bhagwat is likely to meet Dalai Lama as well, according to sources. However, the date and place of this meeting are not known.

Earlier on Thursday, on the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the visitors' book at the National War Memorial and wrote that the nation's citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour. The Prime Minister participated in the homage and reception ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here.

"On behalf of the entire nation, I salute the warriors of the 1971 war. The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour," he wrote in the visitors' book. (ANI)

