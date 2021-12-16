Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expresses gratitude to soldiers, ex-servicemen on 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards all soldiers and ex-servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:41 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expresses gratitude to soldiers, ex-servicemen on 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches Kangra Airport (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards all soldiers and ex-servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas. Bhagwat arrived at Kangra Airport today for a five-day visit to Kangra and Dharamshala.

Speaking to ANI, the RSS chief said, "I bow to all soldiers and ex-servicemen on the occasion of Vijay Diwas." Bhagwat is also scheduled to address ex-servicemen of the Indian Armed Forces in Dharamshala on December 18.

On December 19, he will address the RSS workers in Kangra. Bhagwat is likely to meet Dalai Lama as well, according to sources. However, the date and place of this meeting are not known.

Earlier on Thursday, on the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the visitors' book at the National War Memorial and wrote that the nation's citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour. The Prime Minister participated in the homage and reception ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here.

"On behalf of the entire nation, I salute the warriors of the 1971 war. The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour," he wrote in the visitors' book. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021