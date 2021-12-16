Left Menu

National shooter Konica Layak's body found in W Bengal hostel, police recover 'suicide note'

A young national-level shooter was found dead at her hostel in Bali in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:44 IST
National shooter Konica Layak's body found in W Bengal hostel, police recover 'suicide note'
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young national-level shooter was found dead at her hostel in Bali in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Thursday. Police informed that the body of Konica Layak was found hanging in the hostel on Wednesday morning and they have recovered a "suicide note" from the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Singh, DCP North of Howrah said, "a written suicide note has been recovered from the spot and the body has been sent for post mortem." "She came to stay here in July this year and started practising air rifle shooting near Kolkata. She reportedly fell into depression due to not getting good results from the training," the police official said.

Layak, Jharkhand's 10-metre air rifle state champion in 2020 came into the limelight earlier this year after actor-turned philanthropist Sonu Sood gave her a new rifle for training. Sood was made aware of Layak's plight on social media. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021