National shooter Konica Layak's body found in W Bengal hostel, police recover 'suicide note'

A young national-level shooter was found dead at her hostel in Bali in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Thursday. Police informed that the body of Konica Layak was found hanging in the hostel on Wednesday morning and they have recovered a "suicide note" from the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Singh, DCP North of Howrah said, "a written suicide note has been recovered from the spot and the body has been sent for post mortem." "She came to stay here in July this year and started practising air rifle shooting near Kolkata. She reportedly fell into depression due to not getting good results from the training," the police official said.

Layak, Jharkhand's 10-metre air rifle state champion in 2020 came into the limelight earlier this year after actor-turned philanthropist Sonu Sood gave her a new rifle for training. Sood was made aware of Layak's plight on social media. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

