Left Menu

Four more Omicron cases reported in Hyderabad

At least four more people tested positive for COVID-19 variant Omicron in Hyderabad on Thursday, taking to total case tally to seven, informed Director Public Health, Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:52 IST
Four more Omicron cases reported in Hyderabad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four more people tested positive for COVID-19 variant Omicron in Hyderabad on Thursday, taking to total case tally to seven, informed Director Public Health, Telangana. Three persons, including two foreign nationals and a child, had tested positive for the Omicron variant in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"A man from Somalia and a woman from Kenya tested positive for Omicron. They came to Hyderabad via Dubai...We are tracking one more person. The child, who is an international traveller, has been tested positive at the airport. He left directly to West Bengal from Hyderabad," Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare had said. A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021