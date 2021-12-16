Mizoram destroys seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 2 crore

The Mizoram government on Thursday destroyed various types of seized narcotic drugs valued at Rs two crore, an official said.

Eight kilograms of heroin, 237 kilograms of ganja and over 4000 tablets of two types of other drugs were set on fire at Bethany Multipurpose Farm in Phunchawng area near Aizawl, excise department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

Speaking on the occasion, Excise and Narcotics Minister Dr K Beichhua said the menace of drugs and alcohol should be fought on a war footing not only by the government but also the people as their impact on the Mizo society is severe.

''If we ignore this and do not combat the growing abuse of drugs and alcohol now, it will invade our family one day,'' he said.

He lauded the excise department for its efforts to combat the abuse of drugs and alcohol despite manpower crunch and poor facilities.

According to the excise department spokesperson, over 1,600 people have died due to drug abuse from 1984 till November this year. Between 2019 and October 2021, the department has seized 39.72 kg of heroin, 612 kg of ganja and different other drugs in varying quantities, Zohmingthanga said.

