Left Menu

Delhi HC calls for inspection of records on constitution of town vending committees under Street Vendors Act

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:58 IST
Delhi HC calls for inspection of records on constitution of town vending committees under Street Vendors Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed inspection of records relating to the constitution of all town vending committees in the national capital under the Street Vendors Act and asked the AAP government to explain how various members are being nominated.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jyoti Singh is examining the validity of constitution of these committees, particularly the procedure adopted by the Delhi government while nominating the members as representatives of market or traders associations, NGOs, community-based organisations and Residence Welfare Associations. The court ordered that the records of constitution of all town vending committees in the areas falling under NDMC, North DMC, South DMC and East DMC shall be made available at the office of Urban Development Department, starting from Friday till the inspection is over.

It also said that the record be kept available for the court's perusal on the next date of hearing.

The court has been dealing with issues arising from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2019, as raised by various market associations and vendors.

Senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, representing New Delhi Traders Association, pointed out various irregularities in the constitution of town vending committees and inconsistencies in the street vendors scheme.

From the traders associations' side, advocate Mohit Mudgal along with some office bearers of the associations will inspect the official records of Delhi government and one representative of the hawkers’ federation has also been allowed to be a part of the inspection by the high court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021