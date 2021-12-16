Delhi HC calls for inspection of records on constitution of town vending committees under Street Vendors Act

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed inspection of records relating to the constitution of all town vending committees in the national capital under the Street Vendors Act and asked the AAP government to explain how various members are being nominated.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jyoti Singh is examining the validity of constitution of these committees, particularly the procedure adopted by the Delhi government while nominating the members as representatives of market or traders associations, NGOs, community-based organisations and Residence Welfare Associations. The court ordered that the records of constitution of all town vending committees in the areas falling under NDMC, North DMC, South DMC and East DMC shall be made available at the office of Urban Development Department, starting from Friday till the inspection is over.

It also said that the record be kept available for the court's perusal on the next date of hearing.

The court has been dealing with issues arising from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2019, as raised by various market associations and vendors.

Senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, representing New Delhi Traders Association, pointed out various irregularities in the constitution of town vending committees and inconsistencies in the street vendors scheme.

From the traders associations' side, advocate Mohit Mudgal along with some office bearers of the associations will inspect the official records of Delhi government and one representative of the hawkers’ federation has also been allowed to be a part of the inspection by the high court.

