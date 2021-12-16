Left Menu

Bengal govt apathetic to plight of farmers, BJP to organise march to secretariat: Adhikari

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:01 IST
Bengal govt apathetic to plight of farmers, BJP to organise march to secretariat: Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the ruling TMC of ''ignoring the interests of farmers'' in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the opposition BJP will continue to push for various demands, which, if fulfilled, will ensure their welfare.

Speaking on the third and concluding day of a sit-in organised by Bharatiya Janata Kishan Morcha in Singur, where a massive anti-land acquisition movement had paved the way for TMC boss Mamata Banerjee's rise to power in 2011, Adhikari claimed that the Bengal government was ''apathetic to the plight of the farmers'', who have suffered immensely due to natural calamities.

The kisan morcha (BJP’s farmer wing) has been seeking a slash in the VAT charged by the state on fuel, adequate compensation for those who have incurred heavy crop losses during cyclones, free electricity for farming activities among other measures.

The protesters also demanded that crops be collected at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers.

''VAT has been reduced on fuel not only in BJP-helmed states such as Tripura, but also in several opposition-ruled states, benefiting farmers and common people. But the Mamata Banerjee government continues to maintain silence on the matter,'' the Nandigram MLA claimed.

He further said that his party members will hit the streets in protest, and may even organise a march to state secretarial 'Nabanna' over the matter.

Adhikari, later in the day, had lunch with farmers at the site of the sit-in at Gopalnagar in Singur.

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had on Wednesday said that crops must be bought at MSP from every farmer and no one should have to resort to distress selling.

He also said 'sabzi mandis' (wholesale vegetable market) should be made operational in every block, with no intervention of any middleman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021