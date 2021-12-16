Kerala logs 3,404 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 3,404 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday. With this, the active cases in the state mounted to 34,171. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.01 per cent. A total of 52,07,826 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.

With 4,145 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the state mounted to 51,29,044. However, with the addition of 36 new deaths, the death toll in the state reached 43,946. The death toll includes 284 deaths added as per new guidelines of the Centre.

According to the bulletin, 56,580 samples were tested for the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

