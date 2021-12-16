Left Menu

Zambia hikes fuel prices after removing subsidies on petroleum products

Zambia has increased the price of fuel after removing subsidies on petroleum products to reflect the correct price of the commodity, the energy regulator said on Thursday.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:30 IST
Zambia hikes fuel prices after removing subsidies on petroleum products
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambia has increased the price of fuel after removing subsidies on petroleum products to reflect the correct price of the commodity, the energy regulator said on Thursday. The pump price of petrol was increased to 21.16 kwacha ($1.29) per litre from 17.62 per litre while diesel price rose to 20.15 kwacha per litre from 15.59 per litre, the Energy Regulation Board said in a statement.

"This is following the announcement by the government that fuel subsidies will be removed so as to migrate to cost reflective pricing," it said. The current pump prices have been kept artificially low since December 2019 despite movements in international oil prices and depreciation of the kwacha, the regulator said. Zambia Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said earlier this month that an International Monetary Fund programme to try to get the country's global debt mountain back under control would include removing unsustainable subsidies on energy and agriculture.

The IMF and Zambia this month reached a staff level agreement on a $1.4 billion, three-year extended credit facility. ($1 = 16.3642 Zambian kwachas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021