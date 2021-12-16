PLFI terrorist killed in encounter in Jharkhand

A terrorist belonging to the Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chaibasa area of West Singhbhum district. As per information shared by Jharkhand Police, the deceased terrorist has been identified as Mangra Lugun. He is an area commander of PLFI who had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, added the police.

A total of 33 cases had been registered against Lugun in Chaibasa. "SP Chaibasa had received the input about the movement of Mangara Lugun's gang. Accordingly, a joint operation was launched by district police and CRPF 60 battalion. During the operation, at around 6:30 am, PLFI members opened fire at security forces. They escaped after heavy retaliation from police," said the release from police.

One AK-47 rifle, cartridges and other materials were recovered by police after the encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)