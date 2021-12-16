Left Menu

British, EU gas prices soar as less Russian gas expected on Friday

Benchmark British and European wholesale gas prices closed at record highs on Thursday after data indicated Russian gas exports to Germany through the major Yamal pipeline were not expected on Friday. Europe relies on Russia for around 35% of its natural gas.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:00 IST
British, EU gas prices soar as less Russian gas expected on Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Benchmark British and European wholesale gas prices closed at record highs on Thursday after data indicated Russian gas exports to Germany through the major Yamal pipeline were not expected on Friday.

Europe relies on Russia for around 35% of its natural gas. The bulk comes through pipelines including Yamal which goes through Belarus and Poland to Germany, Nord Stream which goes directly to Germany, and pipelines going through Ukraine. The Dutch wholesale front-month gas contract, a European benchmark, closed at 145 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Thursday, its highest ever close and near its all time trading high of 155 euros/MWh seen in October.

The British equivalent closed at 3.46 pounds per therm having earlier hit a record 3.58 pounds/therm. Traders said prices were reacting to the news that requests for Russian gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point were at zero from 06:00 a.m. local time on Dec. 17, as indicated by operator Gascade's website.

Flows to Germany had been stable for the past few days and stood at an hourly volume of 12,192,544 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Thursday morning. Britain typically gets around 5% of its gas from Russia but its gas prices also often move on Russian supply news as lower Russian exports to Europe means less could be available from its largest suppliers, like Norway, due to competition from European buyers. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021