Karnataka: Five more Omicron cases detected, tally rises to 8

Five more cases of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron were detected in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to eight, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Thursday. The health minister shared the information on his official Twitter account.

The minister informed that three of the five infected persons had returned from foreign countries and two of them had returned from Delhi. The countries included UK, Nigeria and South Africa. With this, the tally of Omicron cases in the state has risen to eight. (ANI)

