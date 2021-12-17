Left Menu

Iran nuclear talks are due to adjourn on Friday, diplomats say

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 17-12-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 02:45 IST
The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal plan to meet on Friday at 1300 GMT to adjourn talks on salvaging that deal, three diplomats said on Thursday.

The indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both back into full compliance with the deal are in their seventh round. One of the diplomats said they were due to resume on Dec. 27 while another gave a time frame between Christmas and the New Year.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

