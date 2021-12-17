Noida: Five arrested for impersonating candidates in govt recruitment exams

As many as five members of a 'solver gang' were arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly impersonating candidates in various government recruitment exams, said the police on Thursday. Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said, "The gang had impersonated as many as 12 to 15 candidates in the government recruitment examinations. Similarly, the gang had impersonated a candidate in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) (GD constable) exam which was conducted on Wednesday at Sector 62-Noida that comes under the purview of Section 58 police station."

The officer said, "The police charged Rs 6 to 7 lakh from each candidate to forge their documents and appear for the recruitment exams. The gang has appeared for around 12-15 candidates in various government recruitment examinations, including SSC, Indian Coast Guard, Allahabad High Court recruitment exams, HSSC, Central Airmen Selection Board, UPSESSB TGT exams, etc." The police have recovered half a dozen mobile phones, 70 fake entry cards, two cars and cash from the gang, who has been working for the past three years.

The five arrested persons are Lalit, Anil Kumar, Yashveer Singh, Rohit and Rakesh, while the main accused, Harshit, is absconding, all from Aligarh district. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

