Karnataka: Cong MLA KR Ramesh apologizes for 'rape' comment

A day after Karnataka MLA KR Ramesh Kumar made a controversial remark regarding women and rape, the Congress legislator apologized for the comment in the Assembly on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 12:20 IST
Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after Karnataka MLA KR Ramesh Kumar made a controversial remark regarding women and rape, the Congress legislator apologized for the comment in the Assembly on Friday. "If it hurts the sentiments of women I have no problem in apologizing. I apologize from bottom of my heart," the Congress MLA said.

After he apologized on the floor of the Assembly, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that "the MLA has apologized, and let's not drag it further." Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday made a controversial comment on rape.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumar said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."

