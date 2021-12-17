Left Menu

BGE-VEGETABLES

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:00 IST
BGE-VEGETABLES
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-5000, Brinjal 400-6000, Tomato 400-6500, Bitter Gourd 2777-5500, Bottle Gourd 2000-4000, Ash Gourd 1000-2000, Green Chilly 300-7820, Banana green 1400-3500, Beans 400-7000, Green Ginger 600-5000, Carrot 1500-7100, Cabbage 1000-5000, Ladies Finger 300-8500, Snakegourd 1500-4900, Beetroot 1000-5500, Cucumber 500-4587, Ridge Gourd 2500-5800, Radish 1000-6000, Capsicum 300-10000, Drumstick 10000-20000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-2200, Knoll Khol 2084-8000, Lime 200-3000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021