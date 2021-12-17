BGE-VEGETABLES

Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-5000, Brinjal 400-6000, Tomato 400-6500, Bitter Gourd 2777-5500, Bottle Gourd 2000-4000, Ash Gourd 1000-2000, Green Chilly 300-7820, Banana green 1400-3500, Beans 400-7000, Green Ginger 600-5000, Carrot 1500-7100, Cabbage 1000-5000, Ladies Finger 300-8500, Snakegourd 1500-4900, Beetroot 1000-5500, Cucumber 500-4587, Ridge Gourd 2500-5800, Radish 1000-6000, Capsicum 300-10000, Drumstick 10000-20000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-2200, Knoll Khol 2084-8000, Lime 200-3000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)