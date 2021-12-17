One worker rescued from flooded coal mine in China

One of the 22 coal miners who were trapped in a quarry in north China's Shanxi Province was lifted out of the shaft safely on Friday, two days after it was flooded, local officials said.

The rescue efforts to evacuate the remaining miners are still going on, a report by state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

The accident took place on Wednesday at the coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City. A Xinhua report on Thursday said 22 miners were missing.

The latest report said in all 21 were missing and efforts were on to rescue the remaining 20 miners.

At least 400 rescuers have been working around the clock at the site to save the trapped men.

Illegal mining was blamed for the accident, according to a preliminary investigation.

Rescuers plan to send more pumps, hoping to pump out more than 300 cubic metres of water per hour from the pit.

Low temperatures and strong winds are making search and rescue operations difficult.

The local public security department has detained seven suspects involved and is searching for others who have fled, the Xinhua report said.

Following the accident, China launched a nationwide campaign to crackdown on illegal mining, Xinhua reported late on Thursday.

The high demand for coal has shored up prices, prompting the resurgence of illegal coal mining, according to the Office of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)