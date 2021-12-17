Airbus A380 aircraft returns to Singapore Airlines fleet

Singapore Airlines in India has announced the return of Airbus A380 Superjumbo aircraft after a 20-month break in services, said a press release. Starting 10 January 2022, the A380 will replace the Airbus A350-900 on the SQ 424/423 vaccinated travel lane (VTL) services between Mumbai and Singapore. Starting 14 February 2022, Singapore International Airlines (SIA) will operate the A380 in place of the Boeing 787-10 on the SQ 406/403 VTL services between Delhi and Singapore.

"The Singapore Airlines A380 is configured with 471 seats in four classes: six Suites and 78 Business Class seats on the upper deck, as well as 44 Premium Economy Class and 343 Economy Class seats on the main deck," said the release. "The six semi-private Suite cabins offer unparalleled privacy and luxury, complete with privacy doors, an independent swivel chair and a stand-alone bed with hotel-style evening turndown service. Four of the suites can also be combined to form double Suites for couples travelling together. Suites passengers are offered a choice of Dom Perignon or Krug Champagnes, sleeper suits and premium amenities from Lalique, as well as meals, served on fine linen and Wedgewood China," said SIA.

The new Business Class seats can be combined to create fully lie-flat double beds, all forward-facing and with direct aisle access. All cabins also enjoy award-winning cuisine, extensive inflight entertainment, and the famous Singapore Airlines cabin crew service. Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India, Singapore Airlines, said, "The return of the A380 to India is a special occasion for us as this superjumbo aircraft has always been a popular choice for our customers. Ever since we resumed operations from India, we have seen a steadily growing demand for our VTL flights to Singapore. We are confident that the A380, with its larger seat capacity, will be the preferred choice for our customers seeking comfortable and safe quarantine-free travel to Singapore from both Mumbai and Delhi."

He further added, "The A380 will provide more space and privacy in all classes, featuring bespoke elements designed especially for the Singapore Airlines customer. We look forward to welcoming our customers back onboard the world's largest passenger aircraft, where they can once again enjoy our world-class product and services, including our most luxurious Suite cabin." Singapore Airlines was the first airline worldwide to fly the A380 superjumbo in October 2007. In late 2017, following an extensive four-year development program, the Airline launched a multi-million-dollar cabin product upgrade for its A380 aircraft. The new cabin product made its debut in India on 1 September 2019.

SIA currently operates 48 weekly services from 8 cities across India. These include daily VTL services from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. As mentioned earlier, the routes that the Singapore Airlines A380 will now operate on are designated quarantine-free services under Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangements. Please refer to Annexe A for A380 flight schedules, effective 10 January 2022, and please refer to Annexe B for SIA's current flight schedule from India. Singapore Airlines' industry-leading digital initiatives and award-winning health and safety measures provide a safe and comfortable journey for all customers, along with flexible booking policies for customer reassurance. (ANI)

