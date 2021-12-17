J&K admin notifies rates for various tourist services

The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir has notified rates for various services provided to tourists and activities conducted at tourist destinations across the Valley, officials said on Friday.

A notification to this effect under the Jammu and Kashmir Registration of Tourist Trade Act was issued by Director, Tourism, Kashmir, G N Itoo here on Thursday.

The rates have been notified for the year 2021-22 and 2022-2023, the notification said.

The tourism services for which the rates have been fixed or revised include tourist guides, ski guides, mountain/trekking guides, sledges, ski equipment, ice skating, ice skating equipment, rafting, cycling, zorbing, hydro zorbing, snowmobile, ATV, motorbiking, paragliding, motorboats, bathing boats, labour/helper/mazdoor/porter for trekking at high altitude.

The services also include flatwater rafting boating, paddleboat riding, bungee trampoline, mechanical mad-bull, golf cart ride, zip line, hot air balloon, battery-operated vehicles at Sonmarg, shikara rides at Dal, Nigeen, and Manasbal lakes for various durations, pony rides for various durations and various tracks, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg, Yousmarg, Doodpathri and Ahrabal, photography of various kinds and other related services.

According to the notification, the rates of these services as are existent at present shall remain unchanged till March 31, 2022, and from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, shall be hiked by 10 percent, the officials said.

The department has appealed to tourists and those visitors availing these services not to pay more than the notified rates and in case the rates are overcharged, the same shall be reported to the department for regulation, they added.

