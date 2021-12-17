Herd of 43 jumbos enter Chhattisgarh village, 71-year-old woman trampled to death

A 71-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 3 am in remote Tumbahra village under Pasan forest range, they said.

''On seeing a herd of 43 elephants in the village, people started running. Before escaping from the spot, the son of the deceased Budh Kunwariya tried to conceal her under a heap of straw as she would have not have been able to run fast enough to escape,'' an official said.

''However, she got trampled by the herd and died in a hospital in neighbouring Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district. The herd has been chased away from the spot. The woman's kin has been given Rs 25,000 as relief and will be provided another Rs 5.75 lakh on completion of formalities,'' he added.

Such man-elephant conflicts were mostly reported from the northern parts of the state, but, of late, have been taking place in the central Chhattisgarh regions as well, officials pointed out.

The districts most affected are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker.

According to the forest department, 195 people were killed in elephant attacks while 43 jumbos died in the state between January, 2019 and November this year.

