IAEA chief: 'Strange' that footage missing from Iran surveillance camera

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Friday said it was "very strange" that footage from a surveillance camera at an Iranian centrifuge-parts workshop at Karaj had gone missing after an apparent sabotage attack in June.

One of four International Atomic Energy Agency cameras at Karaj was destroyed in the apparent attack. Iran removed all four and showed them to the IAEA, but the destroyed camera's data storage device was not included. The IAEA and Western powers have been asking Iran to explain, unsuccessfully so far.

