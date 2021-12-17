Left Menu

Saudi crown prince launches Jeddah Central Project -state news agency

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the plan and main features of the Jeddah Central Project, previously known as New Jeddah Downtown, with total investments of 75 billion riyals ($19.99 billion), the state news agency (SPA) said on Friday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:13 IST
Saudi crown prince launches Jeddah Central Project -state news agency
Image Credit: Twitter (@MbSofKSA)
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the plan and main features of the Jeddah Central Project, previously known as New Jeddah Downtown, with total investments of 75 billion riyals ($19.99 billion), the state news agency (SPA) said on Friday. "The ambitious 75 billion Saudi riyals project will develop 5.7 million square meters of land overlooking the Red Sea to be financed by the Public Investment Fund and from local and international investors," SPA said in a statement.

The project is expected to achieve an estimated added value of 47 billion riyals for the Kingdom's economy by 2030, SPA said. ($1 = 3.7526 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021