Left Menu

Polish household power bills to rise by 24% in 2022

Customers of Polish energy companies Enea , PGE, Tauron and Energa will have to pay around 24% more for energy in 2022, based on tariffs approved by Poland's Energy Regulatory Office on Friday. The tariff increase amounts to about 21 zlotys ($5.14) net per month. ($1 = 4.0880 zlotys)

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:25 IST
Polish household power bills to rise by 24% in 2022

Customers of Polish energy companies Enea , PGE, Tauron and Energa will have to pay around 24% more for energy in 2022, based on tariffs approved by Poland's Energy Regulatory Office on Friday.

The tariff increase amounts to about 21 zlotys ($5.14) net per month. The regulator cited high wholesale energy prices and the costs of purchasing CO2 emission rights as reasons for higher energy bills.

The new tariffs will come into effect from Jan. 1. Separately, the regulator approved a new tariff that will see household customers of state-controlled PGNiG pay more for their gas.

The increase means that a consumer using gas to prepare meals will pay about 41% or 9 zlotys per month more for their gas, while those who use a lot of gas, for example to heat their homes, will pay about 54% or 56 zlotys more. ($1 = 4.0880 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021