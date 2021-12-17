Jaitapur nuclear plant: Sena's opposition politically motivated, says Maha BJP chief
The Shiv Senas opposition to the proposed Jaitapur nuclear plant in Ratnagiri district is politically motivated as the project will increase Maharashtras revenue by Rs 21,000 crore once it commences, state BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Friday.On Thursday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had told Parliament that the Centre had given in principle approval for the project site to set up six nuclear reactors of 1650 MW each.
On Thursday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had told Parliament that the Centre had given ''in principle approval'' for the project site to set up six nuclear reactors of 1650 MW each. ''It seems Sena's opposition to Jaitapur nuclear power plant is politically motivated. I don't see any policy stand there. In fact, Maharashtra's annual revenue would increase by Rs 21,000 crore once the project commences,'' Patil told PTI.
''As per my information, it is a Rs 3 lakh crore project. And once it is operational, 50,000 jobs will be created. Why are political parties opposing it and denying job opportunities to locals,'' he asked.
Maharashtra PWD minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Friday said consent of the local people was important for setting up the nuclear plant.
In a statement, Chavan said the local population is of the view that the project will adversely affect the environment as well as mango and cashew plantations.
The Congress, which is part of the ruling MVA alliance in the state, will stand by the local people, Chavan added.
BJP's Patil also lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray government for the distress caused to farmers due to lack of relief after cyclones in the last two years. PTI ND MR BNM BNM BNM
