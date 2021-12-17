Left Menu

Weeks not months left to salvage Iran nuclear deal, EU's Mora says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:25 IST
Weeks not months left to salvage Iran nuclear deal, EU's Mora says
Negotiators at indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have weeks rather than months to reach an agreement, the talks' coordinator said as the seventh round wrapped up on Friday.

"We don't have months, we rather have weeks to have an agreement," European Union envoy Enrique Mora told a news conference. "There is a sense of urgency that is absolutely important if we want to really have success in these negotiations."

