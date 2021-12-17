Left Menu

Two killed, 20 rescued from flooded mine in China

Two workers were found dead and 20 others were rescued from a flooded coal mine in Chinas Shanxi Province on Friday.The workers were trapped underground for more than 30 hours.The accident took place on Wednesday at the quarry in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City.

Two workers were found dead and 20 others were rescued from a flooded coal mine in China's Shanxi Province on Friday.

The workers were trapped underground for more than 30 hours.

The accident took place on Wednesday at the quarry in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City. Illegal mining was blamed for the accident, according to a preliminary investigation, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

However, confusion prevailed over the number of workers rescued. Xinhua initially said all 20 miners were saved.

The state-run CGTN-TV, however, reported two miners were dead and 20 others rescued.

There were no immediate details about the two deaths, the TV report said.

On Friday, Xiaoyi's Municipal Party Secretary and Mayor were sacked over the accident, it said.

Rescuers on Friday morning established contact with the miners. The first trapped miner was lifted out of the shaft early Friday.

More than 400 rescuers had been racing against time to reach the trapped men. Several pumps were installed and the water level in the pit dropped by 2.1 metres, rescuers said. Low temperatures and strong winds made search and rescue operations difficult.

The local public security department has detained seven suspects involved and is searching for others who fled after the mine accident.

China launched a nationwide campaign to crackdown on illegal mining, Xinhua reported late on Thursday.

The high demand for coal has shored up prices, prompting the resurgence of illegal coal mining, according to the Office of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

