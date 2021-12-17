Purification drive by TMC at site of BJP’s sit-in in Singur

Barely 24 hours after the BJP's farmer wing wrapped up its sit-in in Singur, seeking fulfilment of various demands, the TMC on Friday ''purified'' the spot where the saffron party had constructed the stage for the three-day protest since December 14.

West Bengal minister and local MLA Becharam Manna looked on as around 100 women, supporters of the rulig party in the state, smeared cowdung and sprinkled Ganga water at the site of the protest in Hooghly district with a priest chanting mantras by their side.

''Mothers and sisters of Singur are very upset that this holy land of anti-farm land acquisition movement, helmed by (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee, has been desecrated by a party, in which one of the minister's son knocks down farmers with car,'' Manna told reporters.

He asserted that the TMC government provided all possible help to the farmers, while the BJP looked after the interests of corporate houses.

The saffron party ''wakes up to farmers' demands'' only before polls, he claimed.

The BJP, in response, termed the ''purification'' drive as a publicity stunt.

''The TMC should first reduce VAT on fuel, give minimum support price for agri-produce and compensation to the distressed farmers, only then it should resort to such drama,'' Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

