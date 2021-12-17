Chhattisgarh: Tribal farmer ends life; kin blame loan, paddy procurement write-off

A 37-year-old tribal farmer allegedly hanged himself at his house in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandaon district, officials said on Friday.

Gaid Kunwar, wife of the deceased, identified as Suresh Kumar Netam, claimed he was worried over a loan taken from a cooperative society and also due to a significant portion of the farm acreage under paddy cultivation being written off in the government record for procurement.

However, the district administration ruled out any error in the entry of his paddy cultivation area in the record.

Netam was found hanging in his house in Karegaon village under Chhuriya development block on December 15, officials said. The couple has three daughters, they added.

In a statement, the district administration said, "The preliminary probe by revenue officials has revealed there was no error in the record of area under paddy cultivation of Netam and the registration process for paddy procurement, which was done based on 'girdawari' report, (a report pertaining to the total yield of crops).'' ''As per the girdawari report, the deceased jointly owned 1.538 hectare land, of which, 0.825 hectare was under paddy cultivation. This was registered and the farmer was entitled to Rs 76,415 after selling his produce,'' it said.

Dongragaon Sub Divisional Magistrate Hitesh Pisda, however, said the farm acreage of the farmer (Netam) was earlier recorded less (than what he possessed) but it was rectified later, adding that the deceased had not taken a token, which is required to sell paddy at cooperative societies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)