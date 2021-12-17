Left Menu

Patna's Special NIA court gives life imprisonment to three accused in 2018 Mahabodhi Temple blasts case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court of Patna has sentenced three accused in the 2018 Mahabodhi Temple blasts case to life imprisonment, said the Special Public Prosecutor of the agency, Lalan Prasad Sinha.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:41 IST
Patna's Special NIA court gives life imprisonment to three accused in 2018 Mahabodhi Temple blasts case
Lalan Prasad Sinha. Special Public Prosecutor, NIA. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court of Patna has sentenced three accused in the 2018 Mahabodhi Temple blasts case to life imprisonment, said the Special Public Prosecutor of the agency, Lalan Prasad Sinha. The other five accused in the case have been given jail terms of 10 years each while the case of the ninth accused is still pending.

"Three accused have been given life imprisonment in the case while other five accused have got 10-year prison terms. They all confessed to their crimes. The case of the ninth accused is still pending," Sinha told reporters on Friday. The case is related to the installation of three IEDs in and around the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on January 19, 2018, when Nigma Puja of Buddhists was being organised at the temple. The Dalai Lama was among the participants in this Puja.

The first IED found near gate number five of Kalachakra ground exploded during the process of deactivation, just minutes after Dalai Lama ended his sermon at the 'Kal Chakra Maidan'. Two monks sustained injuries in the explosion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021