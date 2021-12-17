Left Menu

Girl students can travel free in buses: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said female students can travel free in buses in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:42 IST
Girl students can travel free in buses: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said female students can travel free in buses in the state.

"Our girl students are important to us and their education should be an easy experience for them. That is why we have started this service for them," Dhami told ANI.

Notably, Uttarakhand assembly polls are set to take place next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021