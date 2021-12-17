Odisha's `Paikas' demand recognition as first freedom fighters

The capital city of Odisha Friday witnessed a rally with a difference, when members of ‘Paika’ community exhibited their martial skills with traditional swords and other weapons, while demanding recognition of their ancestor's rebellion, called th `Paika Bidroho' against the British as India's First War of Independence.

The `Paikas' were the farmer-soldiers who made up the army of the Khurda king and fought against the British in 1817, under the leadership of Bakshi Jagabandhu, some 40 years before before the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. The community has been demanding the rebellion be recognised as India’s First War of Independence and has found support from the state government in this demand.It has also sought land for the construction of a memorial at Barunei in Khurda district.

Odisha Assembly during its recently concluded winter session passed a resolution authorizing the state government to make demand on behalf of the ‘Paika Bidroha' movement.

Paikas, who over the years have acquired the status of traditional martial artistes, were led by the president of Veera Paika Sangathan, Prakash Shrichandan. They marched from Barunei Hills to Bhubaneswar, about 25 kilometer to create awareness about the contribution of their forefathers towards India's freedom struggle. Dressed in traditional attires and armor, Paikas marched with their weapons from near the Ram Mandir towards Master Canteen Square while demonstrating their unmatched martial skills. The march culminated at Ekamra Haat where a meeting was organised. They also pledged to intensify the agitation if their demands were not fulfilled.

''Our fight will continue till the Central government gives the status of First War of Independence to `Paika Bidroha' ... Next time, to make our demands louder, a similar Paika procession will be organised at Red Fort in New Delhi,'' said former MLA Dillip Srichandan.

Congress MLA Suresh Routray said that the Central government recognises the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 as the First War of Independence. “However, we demand that the 1817 Paika Bidroha be given the status of the First War of Independence of India,” Routray said.

