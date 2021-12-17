Left Menu

Delhi Customs seize 1082-carat of diamonds worth Rs 1.56 cr

Delhi Customs on Thursday seized a consignment of diamonds weighing 1,082-carat being sent to Hong Kong under the guise of 'plastic hot fix' in what was one of the largest seizures of polished diamonds at Air Cargo Export in the national capital.

1082-carat diamonds were seized by Delhi Customs. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Customs on Thursday seized a consignment of diamonds weighing 1,082-carat being sent to Hong Kong under the guise of 'plastic hot fix' in what was one of the largest seizures of polished diamonds at Air Cargo Export in the national capital. As per a press release from the Ministry of Finance, the seized diamonds are worth Rs 1.56 crore in the market.

The officers of Air Cargo Export Commissionerate, Delhi on the basis of suspicion, examined a consignment declared as 'plastic hot fix' with a value of Rs 5000. "On examination, a packet containing pouches of cut and polished diamonds was found concealed very ingeniously in the packets of' plastic hot fix'. The packet of diamonds also had the hot fix pasted on it to avoid detection," added the release.

Further investigations into the case are on. (ANI)

