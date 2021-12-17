Left Menu

NCW chief slams Karnataka Congress MLA over his 'rape' remark, says such persons should not get ticket

Slamming Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar over his rape remark, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said that the party should not give tickets to such persons as they are "promoting rape".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:44 IST
National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar over his rape remark, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said that the party should not give tickets to such persons as they are "promoting rape". Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "On one side, they are making laws, strengthing laws, and on another side, they are promoting rape. The party should not give tickets to such persons and public also should not vote for such people."

"These are the people who are there to make better laws for the people but they were laughing at that insensitive remark. I wonder how they will be working for the betterment of people," she added. On Thursday, Ramesh Kumar, a former Assembly Speaker, had said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."

This statement had created uproar in the country, with many demanding his sacking as an MLA and protest in the state Assembly. Following this uproar over his insensitive remark, Kumar apologized on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly for his remark today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

