With advent of winter, Gujarat's Surat witnesses arrival of brown-headed Gulls

Gujarat's Surat witnessed the arrival of migratory birds, including brown-headed Gulls, with the advent of the winter season.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-12-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 10:19 IST
Visual of Gulls arriving in Gujarat's Surat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat's Surat witnessed the arrival of migratory birds, including brown-headed Gulls, with the advent of the winter season. "Many such birds migrate to Surat during this time. Brown-headed gulls also migrate to this city. The birds migrate back to other places in the months of March and April," a bird watcher, Dr Nilay Desai told ANI.

"It is an awesome feeling to see these birds. I come here every year with my children to watch these birds," said Mayuri Prajapati. " I have to come to see birds and to do photography. These birds could only be seen during winters. They come all the way from eastern Europe and Canada to here as the temperature here suits them. It's a good site for photography," said Vitraksha.

"These birds could only be seen during winter. As this is my way to my office so I get to see these birds every day," said Midul. (ANI)

