IT conducts raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises in Lucknow

An income tax raid is being conducted at the premises of the close aide of Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, said sources.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-12-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 11:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An income tax raid is being conducted at the premises of the close aide of Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, said sources. Earlier today the raids had been conducted at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, added the sources.

The raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district. Searches at the residence of Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Manoj Yadav have been going on for two hours now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

