District official held for being part of diesel theft scam in Saharanpur

The district supply officer of Muzaffarnagar has been arrested in connection with a diesel theft scam in Saharanpur, police said.

According to Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar, police arrested 12 people, including Muzaffarnagar DSO V K Shukla, on Friday evening in connection with stealing diesel from an Indian Oil Corporation pipeline in Saharanpur.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the district supply office got Rs 30,000 per month for selling the fuel from petrol pumps.

The involvement of the DSO came to light after a retired DSO of Muzaffarnagar Sriram Kannojiya gave the statement regarding the modus operandi.

The gang members have been active in selling stolen diesel from pumps with the help of the district supply office.