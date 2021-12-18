Left Menu

Over 44 lakh MP homes have water tap connections, says Union Jal Shakti minister

The budgetary allocation to MP under the Jal Jeevan Mission has been tripled to Rs 5,824 crore in 2021-22, he added.Patel, who also handles the food processing portfolio at the Centre, said efforts were on to make Indian food firms become global brands.He said there are plans to establish certified food processing laboratories in each important region.

18-12-2021
Over 44 lakh MP homes have water tap connections, says Union Jal Shakti minister
Patel, who also handles the food processing portfolio at the Centre, said efforts were on to make Indian food firms become global brands. Image Credit: Twitter(@prahladspatel)
Union Jal Shakti Minister Prahlad Patel on Saturday said water tap connections have been installed in 44.64 lakh, or 36.5 per cent, households in Madhya Pradesh.

He said at the start of Jal Jeevan, which kicked off in the state in May last year, the percentage of households with water tap connection stood at 14.5 per cent.

''As on Friday, a total of 44.64 lakh (36.5 per cent) households have been given water tap connections in Madhya Pradesh. The Jal Jeevan Mission was kicked off in August, 2019 but it was launched in MP in May, 2020. As part of the mission, 1.22 crore water tap connections are to be installed by 2024 in MP,'' he told reporters.

He said MP was the only state where labs in all districts have been certified by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The budgetary allocation to MP under the Jal Jeevan Mission has been tripled to Rs 5,824 crore in 2021-22, he added.

Patel, who also handles the food processing portfolio at the Centre, said efforts were on to make Indian food firms become global brands.

He said there are plans to establish certified food processing laboratories in each important region. Two mega food parks, namely Indus Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd in Khargone and Avanti Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd in Dewas, were operational in MP, he informed.

