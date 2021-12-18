Left Menu

Man beaten to death after alleged sacrilege attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple

A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 18-12-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 22:22 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday. The incident took place during evening prayers today when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI: "Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation." The man was later declared dead by officials.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

