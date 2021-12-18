Left Menu

Telangana govt not to set up paddy procurement centres for summer season crop

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 22:29 IST
Telangana govt not to set up paddy procurement centres for summer season crop
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government would not set up paddy procurement centres during the summer crop season in view of the Centre making it clear that it would not procure paddy during the summer season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Saturday.

Though the decision was painful, it became inevitable in view of the Centre's ''adamant attitude'', an official release quoted him as saying in a meeting with district Collectors.

Rao directed the Collectors to prepare the farmers for crops other than paddy during the summer crop season.

He said the financial assistance to farmers under the state government's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme would be deposited in eligible farmers' accounts from December 28.

The CM's meeting with Collectors also discussed the Omicron scare, and the state government's Dalit empowerment scheme 'Dalit Bandhu', among others. Rao's comments against the NDA government at the Centre came in the backdrop of an ongoing war of words between the ruling TRS and BJP over paddy procurement and the TRS government attacking the Centre over the issue.

Stepping up its attack on BJP and NDA government over paddy procurement, the TRS on Friday said it would hold protests against the Centre's alleged anti-farmer policies on December 20.

State BJP leaders, meanwhile, have said there is no issue over paddy procurement and that the Centre would purchase paddy as per the agreement between the state government and Central agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021