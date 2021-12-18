Left Menu

Vedanta chairman meets R'sthan CM, discusses investment opportunities

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday.According to an official spokesperson, during this meeting, the Chief Minister informed him about the policy decisions taken to promote industries in the state. He informed that the state government has issued solar, wind and hybrid energy policy to promote power generation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 23:13 IST
  • India

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday.

According to an official spokesperson, during this meeting, the Chief Minister informed him about the policy decisions taken to promote industries in the state. He informed that the state government has issued solar, wind and hybrid energy policy to promote power generation. Special provisions have been made for industries in the Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy-2019.

Agarwal discussed the possibilities of investment in Rajasthan. He appreciated the investment-friendly environment created in the state in the last three years. He said that the state could be taken forward on the path of development by making better use of the abundant mineral wealth in Rajasthan.

Agarwal offered to support the state government's ambitious UDAN scheme for providing free sanitary pads through CSR funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

